Shawnee County inmate charged with attacking corrections officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a Shawnee County inmate who attacked a corrections officer earlier this year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday that Allen Schroeder Jr., 27, of Topeka, was charged with attempted capital murder for the assault.

The assault took place on April 15 inside the Shawnee County jail. Schroeder was an inmate at the jail awaiting sentencing on a conviction for attempted aggravated battery. The sentencing for that incident was held on April 27 where he was ordered to serve 16 months with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.

Kagay said the attempted capital murder charge was filed on June 30 but the information could not be released until Schroeder was returned to the Shawnee County jail Wednesday and the warrant for the new charge was officially served on him.

If convicted of attempted capital murder, Schroder could face a life-sentence with no possibility for parole until serving at least 25 years.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to handle the investigation of this case.