Someone You Should Know: Jaxon Roberts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka teenager wants to be a world champion, and right now he’s in Iceland trying to do just that.

15-year-old Jaxon Roberts, has only been yo-yoing since he was 12-years-old, but he’s already making a name for himself by competing in two world yo-yo championships.

This week he’s in Iceland competing in the championship, we caught up with him before he flew overseas to find out how he went from being your average yo-yoer to a potential world champ.

Watch his story in the video above to find out why he’s ‘Someone You Should Know.’