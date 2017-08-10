Sunny skies and rain chances paint your extended forecast

We’re tracking another nice day, with a slight chance for showers and storms this evening. Despite the late-day rain chances, we’ll see more sunshine and seasonably cool weather. Yesterday got warmer than expected, with the eastern counties clocking in around 85°, without much rain. We should expect much of the same today. Scattered showers and storms will try to get organized by dinnertime, but we’re keeping this evening’s rain chance at 30%. Tonight’s potential weather-maker is rather weak and doesn’t have much energy (or moisture) to work with. Something else to keep in mind – it’s still early August. Our average high temperature right now is 90°. It won’t be ‘cool’ today, but it will certainly be ‘cooler than it should be’ for this time of the year.

Friday’s forecast is looking pretty good too. Expect a ‘mix of sunshine and clouds’ with a tiny rain chance…of 20%. A brief, passing shower is possible to end the week, but a lot like today, there’s just not a major storm system anywhere close to us. That means any/all of the rain chances over the next 48 hours will be weak and super scattered. Nighttime temps will remain in the lower/middle 60s for the long haul. Expect more lower/middle 80s for highs too…including tomorrow. Our next BEST chance for rain will wait until Saturday. It’s still a little to early to pinpoint precise location and timing of the weekend rain, but start planning for some wet conditions…at least on Saturday. We’re keeping the 30% chance for rain on Sunday too, but most of the rain this weekend looks like it will fall on Saturday. It’s also worth noting that we don’t expect a wash-out either. In other words, there will be plenty of rain-free periods on Saturday. We’ll continue monitoring the weekend rain chances, as Saturday and Sunday get closer. Stay tuned.

One thing is certain – it will rain this weekend. And that means…clouds. Saturday will likely be the cloudiest day of the extended forecast. No big surprises here – it will also be the coolest day too. Plan on daytime temps trapped in the 70s on Saturday…even during the afternoon (because of the rain chances and additional cloud cover). Longer range computer models still have scattered showers and storms around on Sunday AND Monday. Again – no wash-outs, but you’ll want to pack the rain gear just in case. If you look at a 7-Day forecast, you’ll see some chance for rain every single day, between now and Monday. Remember, the best chances throughout this stretch, look to be on Saturday. We’ll dry things out and completely clear things out by next Tuesday (at the latest). And if you haven’t given up on summer yet, you’ll be pleased to know that it looks like we start warming things back up for the middle part of next week. As of right now, next Wednesday could feature lots of sunshine and highs in the middle/upper 80s!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as rain chances loom in our immediate forecast. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert