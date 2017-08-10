Topeka Police looking for carjacking suspects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for two men in connection with a carjacking Wednesday night in South Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch says this happened on the 1400 block of SW Armagh St. just after 11:00 p.m. The owner says the men were armed with black handguns. They pointed their guns at her and threatened to shoot if she did not drop her keys.

The first suspect is described as a mixed race man, mid 20’s, 5’10, thin build, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The second one is described as a mixed race man, 5’8, chubby, wearing a gray T-shirt with blue lettering and a circle on the front, and blue jeans.

The car is described as a brown/gray 2006 Ford Fusion. It’s missing the front passenger side hub cap. The numbers on the tag are 328.

If you see these men, do not approach them and immediately call 911.