Topeka Utilities says water is safe

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Utilities Department says water restored to a west side neighborhood is safe to drink.

Crews spent late Wednesday night and Early Thursday morning, fixing a water main break at 6th and Yorkshire, near Gage Park. When it was fixed, some residents in the area reported dirt in the water coming from their faucets. They said the water later cleared, but left behind concerns about possible contaminants in the water.

The city’s Deputy Utilities Director, Braxton Copley, told KSNT that dirt in the water, immediately after a water main fix, is not uncommon. But, Copley said, the water is safe to drink.  Copley said it is when pressure is lost in the lines that contaminants become a concern. That did not happen in this case.

Copley said if dirty water is still a problem well after service has been restored, you should call the City.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s