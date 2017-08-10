Topeka Utilities says water is safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Utilities Department says water restored to a west side neighborhood is safe to drink.

Crews spent late Wednesday night and Early Thursday morning, fixing a water main break at 6th and Yorkshire, near Gage Park. When it was fixed, some residents in the area reported dirt in the water coming from their faucets. They said the water later cleared, but left behind concerns about possible contaminants in the water.

The city’s Deputy Utilities Director, Braxton Copley, told KSNT that dirt in the water, immediately after a water main fix, is not uncommon. But, Copley said, the water is safe to drink. Copley said it is when pressure is lost in the lines that contaminants become a concern. That did not happen in this case.

Copley said if dirty water is still a problem well after service has been restored, you should call the City.