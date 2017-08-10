Washburn volleyball prepares for 2017 season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn volleyball team was robbed of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. The Ichabods were (28-6) overall and finished 2nd in the MIAA but still missed the tournament.

This year they will have several new faces and will be a much younger team. They have two new transfers and seven freshman on the roster. Head coach Chris Herron and the rest of the team still have their eyes set on another milestone season.

“The expectation doesn’t change here,” said the KVA Hall of Fame coach. “The faces change, the names change, but the expectation doesn’t change.They are very talented and maybe as talented of a group (freshman) as we’ve had come in here. But they’re still freshman and that’s going to require patience.”

“I think it’s the job of the juniors and seniors especially this year to make everybody on the court feel comfortable,” said Washburn junior setter Shayla Conner. “This year we can’t afford freshman playing like freshman. We need everybody on the same level.”

“Our motto more this year is coming off as vengeance,” said Washburn senior right-side hitter Taylor Selk. “We’re hungry, we’re new, and we’re coming back for something. We didn’t make the tournament (in 2016) and we feel like we’ve been wronged.”

The Ichabods begin the 2017 season hosting the Washburn Invitational on September 1.