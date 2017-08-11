BMW plunges 7 floors in Texas parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – Shocking footage of a vehicle plunging seven stories off the side of a parking garage.

The incident happened last month in Austin, Texas. You can see the SUV in the video driving slowly through an alley when it comes to a stop. Then, all of a sudden, a BMW plunges to the ground, striking the SUV before coming to a rest on its roof.

The woman driving the BMW was seriously injured. Police said they mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and crashed through the parking garage barriers.

The garage was cited by Austin officials last September over unsafe barrier cable systems.

The garage is now looking at redesigning its entire cable system.