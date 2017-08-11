Can KS highways handle eclipse traffic?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s the event of a lifetime and it just so happens that two-lane highways are what most people in Northeast Kansas will be taking to see the solar eclipse.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the biggest thing is understanding that eclipse day is not going to be your everyday drive, in Northeast Kansas.

“We’re talking about a lot of rural roads and a lot of two-lane highway so we’re going to have to have people take time, being patient with each other and again I think common courtesy is going to be the rule of the day,” said Trooper Stephen La Row.

He said all hands will be on deck that day.

“We’ll have everybody we can up there to help, you know, ease traffic congestion and make sure everything goes as smooth as possible,” said La Row.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said roads are for getting to the event and not for watching it.

“It is not a good idea to park on the side of the road to watch the eclipse or to anything that isn’t an emergency,” said KDOT spokeswoman Nichole Randall.

She said while this isn’t an everyday event, you do need to follow the everyday laws.

“Don’t text and drive, don’t try to watch something going on outside your vehicle while you’re driving your vehicle,” Randall said.

KDOT will be putting out message boards, halting construction projects and have traffic control on stand-by, on the day of the eclipse.