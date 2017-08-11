‘Cruisin’ the Capitol taking place this weekend in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Cruisin’ the Capitol” is a rain or shine event taking place on Saturday in downtown Topeka. The event is free for the public and all are invited to come and enjoy the festivities from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, and beer gardens will be located throughout the event site.

This car show is a one of a kind featuring a burn out lane right in front of the Kansas capitol.

Stick around afterwards for the Second Saturday Concert Series featuring Nucklehead Jones, located in front of the Celtic Fox at 8th & Jackson.

For more information on this event CLICK HERE