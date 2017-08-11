Helping Hands Humane Society teams up with KSNT to “Clear the Shelters”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society will join KSNT to host NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters third annual nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19. On this day, Helping Hands Humane Society will offer low cost adoption fees as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

Pet adoption fees at HHHS will be lowered to $50 for all dogs and $10 for all cats. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be sponsoring the first 25 adoptions and will be on hand giving out free products and information. Potential adopters are encouraged to complete the adoption application ahead of Saturday. The application can be picked up at HHHS, located at 5720 SW 21st St, or downloaded at www.hhhstopeka.org. All pets available for adoption are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

The event on August 19 will last from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Audiences can visit ClearTheShelters.com to access more information about Clear the Shelters, including the full list of local participating animal shelters.

A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” posted on ClearTheShelters.com will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

For social media use the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet to post photos of your favorite pets on your social media networks. Also, follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Clear the Shelters-themed Snapchat filters will be activated on August 19.