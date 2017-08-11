Loved ones remember Wichita Marine killed in plane crash

By Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, sailors man small boats as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 flies overhead to recover personnel near the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) following an aviation mishap of an MV-22 Osprey, which caused the aircraft to enter the water off the coast of Australia. U.S. military officials called off the search and rescue operation on Sunday, Aug. 6, for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/U.S. Navy via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that a Wichita man was one of three Marines lost when their aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 21-year-old Cpl. Nathan Ordway was the crew chief of the MV-22 Osprey that crashed while trying to land during a training exercise on Aug. 5.

Ordway and two other Marines have been declared dead. A recovery mission is underway. More than 20 other passengers on the aircraft were rescued after the crash.

Ordway’s mother said Thursday that if there’s one thing she knows for sure, it’s that her son died helping others. She says her son loved being a Marine, but always looked forward to calling home and spending time with family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s