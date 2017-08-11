Moustakas homers twice, Royals still fall to White Sox

Published:
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, right, scores on a sacrifice bunt by Yolmer Sanchez as Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butter applies a late tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally, Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings in his White Sox debut and Chicago won its fourth straight, 6-3 over the sliding Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Mike Moustakas belted a pair of deep solo shots to give him 34 homers, but the Royals lost their fifth straight and 10th in 12.

Adam Engel’s second triple of the game drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh. Yolmer Sanchez had two RBIs and Kevan Smith doubled in a run as the AL-worst White Sox kept rolling following a three-game sweep of league-leading Houston.

Aaron Bummer (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn his first major league win. Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (7-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in his second straight loss.

