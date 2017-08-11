Need solar eclipse glasses?

By Published:
Ashley Moretti, Candace Wright
ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MDT. AND THEREAFTER In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Twin Falls High School science teachers Ashley Moretti, left, and Candace Wright, right, use their eclipse shades to look at the sun as they pose for a portrait at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. The district bought 11,000 pairs of solar glasses, enough for every student and staff member to view the solar eclipse Aug. 21, from Twin Falls. (Pat Sutphin/The Times-News via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Glasses for watching the August 21 solar eclipse are a hot commodity in northeast Kansas. As the eclipse date draws closer, those glasses are getting harder to find. Many places that were selling the glasses have sold out.

We reached out to KSNT Facebook followers, to find out where they’re getting theirs. Here’s what they told us.

Dillon’s Grocery Stores

Hyvee

Penny’s Coffee Shop (Holton)

Online

There’s no way to know how long supplies will last. Experts tell KSNT you’ll want to make sure the glasses you buy are made in the U.S.

