Need solar eclipse glasses?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Glasses for watching the August 21 solar eclipse are a hot commodity in northeast Kansas. As the eclipse date draws closer, those glasses are getting harder to find. Many places that were selling the glasses have sold out.

We reached out to KSNT Facebook followers, to find out where they’re getting theirs. Here’s what they told us.

Dillon’s Grocery Stores

Hyvee

Penny’s Coffee Shop (Holton)

Online

There’s no way to know how long supplies will last. Experts tell KSNT you’ll want to make sure the glasses you buy are made in the U.S.