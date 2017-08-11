Nice August weather and an improving weekend forecast

We’re tracking really nice, seasonably cool weather to wrap up the work week. This morning still had some leftover rain showers around, but it will be smooth sailing the rest of the day. In fact, we’ll watch the skies gradually clear over us – making for plenty of afternoon sunshine. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 89°. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the lower 80s today. That means we keep those temps seasonably cool heading into the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of – the forecast is changing quite a bit for Saturday and Sunday. What once looked like a few rounds of widespread, heavy rain – now looks like pretty isolated rain chances (at best). We’ve dropped the rain chances down to a meager 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Still pack the rain gear if you have any outdoor obligations, but most of this weekend will stay dry. If it’s raining when you’re out and about – the showers won’t last long. The main question about this weekend’s forecast is how much sunshine we’ll see. Even though the rain chances don’t look nearly as impressive anymore, the same computer models still paint a fair amount of cloud cover overhead. If skies stay relatively cloudy this weekend – temps will stay in the 70s for most of the daylight hours. If we squeak out some periods of sunshine, lower 80s will be possible. We’ll take this late summer forecast day-by-day so you know exactly what to expect, as the weather unfolds.

Now, with all of that being said – early next week doesn’t look nearly as nice as it once did. In fact, the best chance for rain in the extended forecast looks to be Monday. We’re still 4+ days away, but plan on a pretty wet forecast to start next week. Scattered showers and storms will pas through the Eastern Plains on Monday, just to dry things out on Tuesday. In fact, next Tuesday looks fantastic! Expect a bunch of sunshine and highs rebounding close to 85°. Keep in mind that the timing is still ‘iffy’ because of the nature of these rain chances. We simply aren’t dealing with massive rainstorms – these are much more of the pop-up variety, some timing them more than a day or two out is extremely difficult. And for what it’s worth, longer range computer models try to bring more rain chances our direction by next Wednesday and Thursday too. This, of course, gets us dangerously close to the solar eclipse which is already a week from Monday. We’ll keep our eyes on the longer range trends, but the wetter-than-normal August doesn’t seem to be over with just yet. Highs over the next 7-10 days will stay in the 80s and lows will hangout in the 60s. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the lessened weekend rain chances loom. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert