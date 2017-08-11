Ozawkie man taken to hospital after rollover wreck near Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 78-year-old Ozawkie man was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports just before 10:00 a.m. a pickup driven by James Ussery, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59, just south of Oskaloosa, when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway into an a ditch. KHP said he then re-entered the roadway and over-corrected, going back into the ditch and rolling the vehicle, where it then stopped on its top.

KHP said Ussery was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the KU Hospital with possible injuries.