TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was hit on Interstate 70 in Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the incident happened around 3:20 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Adams.

Topeka Police watch commander tells KSNT News the pedestrian’s injuries were minor, and that the incident may have been a suicide attempt.

Dispatch said the roadway was expected to be back to normal around 4:00 p.m.