School zones back in swing starting Monday

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Many kids are heading back to class next week and that means drivers need to start paying attention to school zones. School for Topeka Public Schools begins on Monday and Topeka Police will start posting around school zones.

The speed limit drops to 20 miles per hour in the times before and after school is in session. The times are posted below the speed limit and if you’re caught speeding the fine is triple what a normal citation would be.

“On average you’re looking at over a $200 ticket just for going 10 miles an hour over so if you get caught doing 40 in a 20 school zone you can imagine what the costs would be on that,” said Officer Gary Bledsoe.

Bledsoe also said that passing a school bus while it’s picking kids up or dropping kids off is illegal. If you’re caught, a ticket will cost you $176 with court costs.

Bledose said police will begin monitoring school zones closely and have no problem writing tickets.

“When it comes to these areas we have no problems writing citations in order to gain compliance because the last thing we want to have happen is a fatality involving a child,” said Officer Gary Bledose with the Topeka Police Department.

Bledsoe suggests drivers begin taking notice of where school zones are this weekend before kids head back to school.