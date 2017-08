TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol wants you to know they’ll be looking for drunk drivers, in Shawnee County, this weekend.

Trooper Don, with the KHP, tweeted Friday: “Shawnee County – D.U.I. enforcement Saturday, August 12th, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, August 13th.”

That means troopers will be paying special attention to people who’ve had a few too many to drive.

