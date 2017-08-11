Storms, baseball-sized hail hit WaKeeney

Storm Photos: August 10, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hail heavily damaged the Wakeeney Dairy Queen (Photo courtesy Mark Krehbiel) Hail piled up in mounds in St. Peter. (Photo courtesy Tom Brown) A semi-truck's windshield is shattered in WaKeeney Thursday. (Photo courtesy Mark Rubeck) A semi-truck is mangled by hail near WaKeeney on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Mark Rubeck) A semi-truck is heavily damaged by hail near WaKeeney Thursday. (Photo courtesy Mark Rubeck) A car in WaKeeney is heavily damaged Thursday. (Photo courtesy William Kiefer) A home suffers damages in WaKeeney after hail falls Thursday. (Photo courtesy Amara Wiebe Barber) Hail causes problems in WaKeeney Thursday. (Photo courtesy Darcie Van Der Vyver) Hail causes problems in WaKeeney Thursday. (Photo courtesy Darcie Van Der Vyver) Hail fills the roadways near WaKeeney Thursday. (Photo courtesy Darcie Van Der Vyver) Don Smith sent us this panoramic photo of a storm approaching Scott City. (Photo courtesy Don Smith) A car's rear window is busted by hail in WaKeeney. (Photo courtesy Amara Wiebe Barber) Tree damage in Hoxie (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) Part of a tree lies on the ground in Hoxie Thursday. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) Tree damage in Hoxie. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) Tree damage in Hoxie. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) Tree damage in Hoxie. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) Windows are busted in Hoxie. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) A tree is uprooted in Hoxie. (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Karie Popp) (Photo courtesy Allison Scott) (Photo courtesy Allison Scott) (Photo courtesy Curtis Cowgill) (Photo courtesy Curtis Cowgill) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Christina Lee) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Garrett Wright) (Photo courtesy Trooper Tod Hileman) (Photo courtesy Bob Miller) (Photo courtesy Bob Miller) (Photo courtesy Bob Miller) Hail damaged windows in St. Peter (Photo courtesy Tom Brown)

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Trego County authorities are tallying the damage after a storm carrying large hail damaged homes and businesses throughout the county.

Emergency Management Director Kathleen Fabrizius said softball-sized hail hit the county, overturning vehicles, downing power lines and causing accidents across the county.

She said windows at the courthouse, a nursing home and the WaKeeney Family Care Center were blown out. The hospital was closed and patients were routed to the emergency room during the storm. Power was out for several hours in WaKeeney and parts of the county.

Curtis Cowgill and his family was about an hour behind the storms and saw all the damage left behind as they were driving eastbound on I-70.

“Saw a tractor-trailer turned upside down, headed eastbound and a fifth wheeler tractor-trailer turned over a shortly after that, on the westbound side, I started to see a line of cars pulled off to the shoulder, their windshields were all smashed up and busted up,” said Cowgill.

It is something Sasha Townsend, a traveler caught in the storm, can attest to.

“The hail started hitting, and I was in the front seat and the hail shattered the front windows so I got in the back and the hail shattered the back window. And the hail was coming in and there was glass everywhere.”

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said it was that kind of damage that not even they could escape as well.

“The reports I’m getting right now there are at least two trooper cars that are severely damaged, windows broken out, extensive body damage.”

Hileman said thick fog developed in the area, causing numerous crashes.

“It was a normal day out here, and then all of a sudden, pandemonium hit and troopers were going west toward Trego County because of the storm coming in,” said Hileman.

According to the manager of the Super 8 Motel in WaKeeney, all of the windows on the north side of the motel have been broken.

“Every window is shattered. Inside is just glass everywhere. ACs are ruined. Everything,” said Kelli Adrian, Super 8 employee.