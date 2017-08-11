Victim shot during armed robbery in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is recovering Friday morning after being shot during an armed robbery.

The Lawrence Police Department said the robbery occurred at the Kwik Shop located at 3440 W. 6th Street, just before 3:40 a.m.

Responding officers made contact with the 38-year-old victim, an employee of the business, who is recovering from a single gunshot wound believed to be non-life threatening.

Police said two suspects approached the man outside the Kwik Shop and attempted to rob him. During the confrontation, a gun was fired by one of the suspects, striking the victim. The suspects then fled the scene on foot heading north from the business, then west on 5th Terrace.

One suspect is described as a black male, standing 5’8″ – 5″10″, wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. The other suspect is described as standing 6’2″ – 6’3″, wearing a blue bandana over his face, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Police say this case is still under investigation and anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.