What Kind of Dog Best Fits Your Lifestyle?

There are a million reasons why people love dogs. They make great companions, provide a slew of the health benefits and love unconditionally.

Yet, there are lots of valid reasons why some people opt out of bringing home a furry friend. From cramped living quarters, to allergies, to busy work schedules and social lives, caring for a dog is a huge commitment, so it’s important to make sure your lifestyle is compatible with your four-legged friend’s.

Fortunately, dogs come in all shapes, sizes, personality traits and energy levels, and chances are there’s a pup who’s right for you.

Use the filter above to see what kind of dog could potentially match your lifestyle:

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.