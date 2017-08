TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A northeast Kansas school foundation had some Friday night fun while also making sure they are ready for what the new school year brings.

The Auburn-Washburn Foundation Friday night hosted its second annual Back to School Blues and BBQ event.

The event allowed donors and sponsors to come together and raise money for the school district.

The bash included a catered dinner and live music.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the district’s teachers and students.