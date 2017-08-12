Cyclovia returns to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The popular bike event, Cyclovia, is back in Topeka. Cyclovia means “cycle way” in Spanish and it’s the 2nd year it’s in the Capital City. Bikers got to ride to different parts of the city and see what all Topeka is made of. The event’s purpose is to get people to ride their bikes and participate in healthy activities.

“This helps bring awareness to bikes not only for people for themselves that they can ride and explore their community-owned bike, as well as, recognizing that there are people out there exploring bikes,” the Director of Operation for the Topeka Community Cycle Project, Andy Fry said. “It’s knowing we’re all equal in our use of the road and we all need to be appreciated and recognized that we’re there.”

The event is expected to return next summer.