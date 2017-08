TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in north Topeka.

Shawnee County Disptach tells KSNT News the call came in around 9 a.m. Saturday morning about a fire near 1st and North Kansas Avenue.

Dispatch said the building looks to be under constructed or vacant. Smoke appeared to be coming from the third floor.

The Fire Department is requesting additional help.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.