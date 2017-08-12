Isolated rain chances for an otherwise, quiet and warm weekend

Some patchy fog early this morning will be quickly be burned off as temperatures warm up throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds will go along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of us look to stay dry today, but there is the ever so slight chance of some isolated showers, mainly over our western areas.

More widespread rain chances move in for tomorrow, but it’s still just an isolated chance overall. Otherwise Sunday will also see partly cloudy skies as temperatures will be a touch warmer. More of Northeast Kansas looks to crack into the low 80s for tomorrow, with some mid 80s mixing in, as well.

More promising rain chances roll in for the first half of the brand new work week next week. Even with those rain chance mixed in, we’re tracking a slight warm-up with our temperatures. We could hit 90° by the second half of next week, which would be the first time we’ve been in the 90s in about 3 weeks.