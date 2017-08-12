Kansas man gets 13 years in attacks on 2 women

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita man has been ordered to spend more than 13 years in prison for raping one woman and trying to sexually attack another after taking them to his apartment.

Forty-two-year-old Jimmie Trosclair pleaded guilty in April to charges of rape, attempted rape and breach of privacy.

Authorities say that on Feb. 18, Trosclair met two women at a tavern and took them to his apartment, where they were intoxicated and fell unconscious. Prosecutors say Trosclair filmed and photographed his sexual attack of one woman and was disrobing the other victim when she regained consciousness, fled and flagged down a motorist for help.

The Sedgwick County judge who sentenced Tosclair ordered him to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

