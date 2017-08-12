Kansas State honoring fans with football preview

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State University is honoring its fans on Saturday with a first look at the 2017 K-State Football team.

Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday, August 12 at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Fans are being asked to park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B for the free event. It begins at 5 p.m. Seating will be open on the west side in Sections 3-7 and fans can watch the final hour of practice. Concessions will also be available on the west side of the stadium.

After the practice, head coach Bill Snyder and the 2017 team captains– Jesse Ertz, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Trent Tanking and Dayton Valentine– will address the crowd prior to a one-hour autograph session on the field with players and coaches. Organizers ask for those participating in the autograph session to limit the number of autographed items to one per person and are encouraged to provide their own item to be signed.

During the event, K-State Athletics will unveil its enhanced screening procedures. The Clear Bag policy will be implemented, as well as metal detectors to comply with the state’s concealed carry gun law.

Fans can also purchase tickets during the event. K-State begins the 2017 season and seven-game home slate on Saturday, September 2 against Central Arkansas.