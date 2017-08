LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- Students at the University of Kansas will soon be checking into some new dorms on campus.

The brand new Downs Residence Hall opens this coming semester for both upper-class and freshman students. The $51 million complex features a 545 bed residence hall and new dining center that it shares with Oliver Hall next door.

Downs Hall is part of the bigger $350 million KU Central District Project.

The University’s move in day is Thursday, August 17. Classes been on August 21.