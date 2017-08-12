Local girls mom shares what final moments with her were like

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The story of Parker Monhollon has captured the hearts of people around the world. For the first time since Parker died in July, her mom shares her tribute to her daughter.

“I don’t know, hopefully she’d tell me that she misses me, because I miss her,” Amanda Monhollon said about her daughter.

Amanda said she is overwhelmed how the community has taken in her family.

“You know if someone needed to give me a hug, or putting up just purple around the community. It’s been great, I’m thankful, my husband and I are thankful,” she said.

The Monhollon’s took advantage of every last minute they shared with Parker.

“We laid and held her hand and loved her and told her that you’re gonna be okay and it’s okay for her to let go. And we let her know we loved her and we were gonna be okay,” she said.

In the final days of Parker’s life, Amanda asked her for one last thing.

“I told her to make sure that she lets me know shes okay, somehow.”

She said she is waiting for it to happen.

“She said, you know what if I die, I’m coming back and gonna haunt you and steal your three musketeers mom,” Amanda said. “So I’m waiting for her to steal my three musketeers.”

If Parker were still here, Amanda has one last thing she wishes she could say.

“I’d tell her I love her and that she’s a very, very strong little girl, and that we are going to carry everything on that we can for her, and tell her story,” she said.

Amanda said Parker was never scared during her entire journey fighting a rare brain tumor.

“That was my Parker,” Amanda said.

Everyday is a struggle for the Monhollon’s, but they get through each day remembering Parker’s legacy.

The family will be creating a foundation in Parker’s name.