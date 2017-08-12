Man, 19, charged with murder in double Kansas slaying

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) – A 19-year-old man is jailed on $2.5 million bond after being accused of slaying his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder says Keith Hawkins is charged with capital and first-degree murder.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in bedrooms in the victims’ duplex. Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Police said Hawkins was arrested later Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle.

Hawkins was returned to Kansas on Friday.

Yoder says a possible motive in the killings has been determined, though he declined to discuss it publicly.

It’s not immediately clear if Hawkins has an attorney.