Sunflower field opens to public in Berryton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A local farmer’s sunflower field is now open to the public.

He grew the flowers as a way to let people know about his “you-pick” strawberry patch. You can visit it anytime from sunup to sundown.

If you want to take a flower home, he asked that you leave a dollar in the donation box.

“You see a lot of pictures and posters and stuff like that about our State Flower,” said sunflower enthusiastic Tom Rigg. “But who really gets to come out and see them in their natural environment?

You can park in a mowed area of the field. It is located on SE Croco Road, just north of 61st in Berryton.

 

