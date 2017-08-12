The Brownstone to host dinner for Monhollon family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Brownstone is hosting a barbecue dinner Saturday night for the family of Parker Monhollon.

Nine-year-old Parker Monhollon passed away in July after fighting a rare form of brain cancer. The Brownstone plans to give 100% of the proceeds to the Monhollon family.

Organizers say the dinner tickets are sold out, but there are still a limited number of standing room tickets available. Those tickets will cost $10 and do not include dinner. Guests may enter at 7:30 when entertainment starts. If you have already purchased a dinner ticket, you must arrive before 7:30. Everyone will have the option to purchase a beer bracelet at the door.

Dinner is served from 6:30- 8:30 p.m., with live music from The Serrano Pepper’s starting at 7:30. There will also be silent auction and raffles during dinner and after.

Organizers say to dress casual, wear Parker Loves Life gear or the color purple in honor of Parker Monhollon.

