KBI asks for public’s assistance in locating car connected to suspicious death

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected to a death investigation.

On August 12, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Tescott regarding a deceased person. When deputies arrived they found 35-year-old Matthew Schoshke, a resident of the home, deceased.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup which is connected to the suspicious death of Schoshke. The pickup has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back. It has a Kansas tag 892DZO and also a front tag that reads “EATBEEF.”

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to immediately call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 392-2157.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.