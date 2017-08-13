Local toddler, parents dead in Douglas County shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 3-year-old girl and her parents are dead in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon, southwest of Lawrence.

When officers arrived they found an unidentified 36-year-old woman dead in the driveway of a home near the 1000 block of E900 Rd. She had been shot multiple times.

The young girl and a 41-year-old man were found dead near the woman’s vehicle, after it was located near 31st and Haskell.

The man is believed to be the shooter.

The sheriff’s office is not seeking any other suspects at the time of this publication.