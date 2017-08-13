Police chase car through multiple counties

Related Coverage Police investigating robbery in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are alerting authorities around the area to be on the lookout for a black Nissan.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police tried to pull the car over at I-470 and Gage. The car then took off. A short chase pursued through Shawnee County until police lost the Nissan when it exited onto I-70.

According to police, the car was chased by authorities through Osage and Douglas counties, as well as by Kansas Turnpike Authorities.

The car reached speeds anywhere from 120-130 mph during the chase.

Police said it is unclear where the car is headed and where it is at this time.