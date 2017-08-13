Police investigating robbery in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are looking for two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

Police got the call around 9 p.m. Saturday night about a robbery at the Subway restaurant located near 17th and SW Medford Avenue.

Police said a man of mixed race, about 6-feet-tall, walked into the store armed with a knife. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Zoo York emblem, black pants and a black ski mask. He demanded money from the employees, but they were able to run out of the store and call police.

The man left in a black, four door Nissan with tinted windows. The car was driven by a woman of mixed race, about 5’6 and heavier set. She was wearing a gray tank top and multi-colored head covering.

The car was last seen heading north on SW Medford Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police.