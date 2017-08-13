Return of humid air, beginning today

Today is shaping up to be pretty similar to yesterday. We’re tracking a mix of sun and clouds once again, with temperatures only a degree or two warmer than yesterday in spots. Highs are expected to max out in the low to mid 80s.

The main difference for today compared to yesterday is how it will feel out there. Today will mark the return of more humid and muggy air, and we’re expecting that humid trend to continue for at least the next few days.

For tonight, we’re tracking increasing cloud cover that will keep us a little bit warmer with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the region looks to stay dry, but some of our northern areas could be grazed by a few showers and storms overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.

More promising rain chances rumble in by midweek, with slightly warmer temperatures for the second half of the week, as well. As of right now, we’re looking at upper 80s for later on this week, but there is the chance some spots could hit 90°. If that happens, it’ll be the first time we’ve been in the 90s in about 3 weeks.