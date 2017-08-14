Back to School Week: Seaman High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Back to School Week has arrived in Northeast Kansas. KSNT will be featuring a different school each day throughout the week and Monday we’re kicking it off with Seaman High School.

While students were away for the summer, Seaman High received some major upgrades.

“We have a new gym floor, we have new locker bay areas, we have new paint and carpeting throughout the building so just an overall improvement to the facility itself so we’re really excited about that,” said Seaman High School Principal Mike Monaghan.

An apparel store is also making it’s way to Seaman High’s campus. The store will be located adjacent to the school’s gym.

Fall practice begins Monday for Seaman High School student-athletes, as well as all other high schools across Kansas. Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Girls Golf and Girls Tennis will all begin practice.

Seaman High School’s Head Volleyball Coach, Tatiana Schafer said she’s looking forward to the start of the season.

“The competitive aspect that everyone brings to the court. I feel like the girls really work hard and they put a lot of effort in and they match my enthusiasm for the sport. They have really great attitudes so I feel like they’re going to work really hard and we’re going to get a lot better and hopefully come out and get a few wins,” said Schafer.

Tuesday Night, new student and freshman orientation will be taking place at the High School’s auditorium. That’s from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

School starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Seaman High School’s lunch menu is available. You can view it by clicking here.