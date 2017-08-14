Crews respond to house fire in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a fully involved fire Monday morning in east Topeka.

The was reported just after 9:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Southeast Liberty, just south of Ripley Park. Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News a woman inside was able to get out safely.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

Scanner traffic reported the fire was under control at 9:22 a.m.

The cause of the fire and the estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.