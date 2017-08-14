Dr. Bob Beatty’s trip to Bulgaria

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a trip across the Atlantic Ocean, Dr. Bob Beatty is back after meeting King Simeon II of Bulgaria. Beatty got to travel about 6,000 miles, all thanks to his dad, Jim Beatty. Jim met King Simeon II of Bulgaria in the Bahamas in 1962, when he was performing with his jazz band, The Wolverine Jazz Band. The 2 have been friends ever since. June 2017, the King invited the Beattys to his 80th birthday party to Vrana Place in Bulgaria.

“For a couple of days, feel and see what’s it’s like to live like you’re a member of the royal family, but then be able to leave it,” Dr. Bob Beatty said. “I think living that life when you’re always under the microscope, the expectations of your behavior are incredibly high.”

Jim Beatty is currently in the process of writing a memoir about his life story. The trip to Bulgaria and celebrating King Simeon II’s birthday will serve as the epilogue.