Family member releases statement in Lawrence deaths

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Domestic violence is at the center of a killing that left a Lawrence woman and her child dead. KSNT News knows the names of the two that were left to die.

Erin Berg and her 3-year-old daughter Maisy are the victims in this case.

The man, a Douglas County resident, whose name hasn’t been released, and Berg, a Missouri resident, had previously been in a relationship. 3-year-old Maisy, also from Missouri, is the daughter of Berg and the unnamed man.

Berg was found dead in a driveway after police say the man shot her several times. Maisy’s body was found miles away in the Baker Wetlands. Maisy’s father is also dead. It is believed he shot and killed the woman. It’s not yet known why they had been in the 1000 Blk of E900 or what led to the shooting. It is believed after the man shot Berg, he drove to the Baker Wetlands in the woman’s vehicle where he then killed Maisy before killing himself. KSNT News reached out to domestic violence expert, Joyce Grover, with the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. She said incidents that lead to death usually escalate over time.

“One of the things we like to make sure that people know is that if you feel like things are getting more dangerous, or escalating, then we do encourage you to find someone that you can trust and reach out for help when you can,” Grover said.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

A family member of Erin Berg said, “Her smile brightened every room and her daughter Maisy was nothing short of the same. Seeing them together and how they laughed and smiled together was a sight to see.”