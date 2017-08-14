Friend remembers murder victim Erin Berg

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– Family and friends have identified 36-year-old Erin Berg and 3-year-old Mazey as the murder victims in the Douglas County shooting on Sunday. The man who trusted Erin to babysit his three daughters growing up, is grieving Erin’s death.

“She was just part of the family,” Duane Dickson said.

The Dickson’s met Erin Berg when their families both lived in Omaha. Both families ended up moving to Lawrence and Berg continued to be the only babysitter who watched all three of Dickson’s daughters.

The murders of Erin and her daughter Mazey came as a shock to Dickson. He had known Erin since she was 10 years old.

He said he hasn’t told all of his daughters yet about Erin and Mazey because they are moving into college and one just got married. He said he will pick a better time to tell them.

Erin Berg was found shot to death in a Lawrence driveway, on Sunday.

The body of her 3-year-old daughter Mazey was found miles away in the parking lot of the Baker Wetlands. It is believed both were killed by the child’s father, before he killed himself.

It’s something Dickson, just can’t understand.

“She was always so happy and so outgoing, just a joy to be around,” Dickson said.

He said he ran into Erin at a coffee shop about two months ago. He said he was able to talk with her for about 30 minutes and gave her a big hug. Looking back, he said he thinks that was his goodbye.

“I would tell her how much we loved her and how much she meant to us,” Dickson said. “And I feel like I got to do that two months ago.”

Erin Berg worked for a Lawrence Jewelry store. Her co-workers posted a statement on Facebook that read: “Erin Berg touched the lives of everyone who came through the doors of Kizer Cummings. For eighteen years- from high school to the birth of her daughter Mazey, Erin served our customers and friends with joy and enthusiasm, and set the tone for our store. We are shaken by the loss of this vibrant person.”

As of Monday night it had 69 comments and 33 shares all saying how greatly Erin will be missed in the store and in life.

Investigators will officially identify all three of the dead, after their autopsies have been completed.