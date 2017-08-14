Helping Hands Humane Society getting trained to give abused animals better help

By Published:
Farrah is a 3 mo. old special needs kitten over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas animal shelter is getting a better understanding of how to help abused and neglected animals.

Staff at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka received training Monday from the Humane Society of the United States.

The training is part of the H.S.U.S. efforts to help animal welfare officers better respond to animal cruelty cases and strengthen enforcement of state animal cruelty laws.

“As long as we can provide them a safe comfortable and healthy home and make sure were providing healthy animals to the community for adopters and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about,”

These trainings are made possible by both in-state and out-of-state supporters.

