August 14th marked the beginning of the 2017 season for many different fall sports.

We visited many schools today and will have much more in the coming days.

Hear from Washburn Rural and Hayden football teams below.

Catching up with Junction City AND Manhattan football today! @KSNTNews is ready for the coming season. @MattGKSNT @JonathanKSNT pic.twitter.com/4gtETRvcwp — Alex McLoon (@Alex_KSNT) August 15, 2017