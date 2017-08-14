Kansas man, 19, gets 13 years in sexually attack on woman

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been ordered to spend more than 13 years in prison in connection with the sexual attack on a woman last year.

Nineteen-year-old Amahri Huston was sentenced Friday in Sedgwick County, where he pleaded guilty in June.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Huston was armed with a knife last Nov. 20 when he forced his way in to a 37-year-old woman’s apartment in Maize and attacked her.

Huston was arrested two days later, and the knife used to threaten the victim was found in his car.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s