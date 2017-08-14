KU football continues practice in advance of 2017 season

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football began its third week of fall camp on Monday, with the players and coaches continuing to build momentum as the season nears.

Third-year head coach David Beaty continues to preach his “Earn It” mentality, arguably more now than he ever has. With each drill, each snap, each meeting, everything the team does, Beaty reminds the players they have to earn what has been given to them by going out, working as hard as they possibly can, and not taking anything for granted.

The coaching staff and players take his message to heart. The staff expects more out of the players and the players hold themselves and each other accountable. Practices are loud and exciting, with players challenging each other to be better every play.

Kansas will begin the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a home game against Southeast Missouri State. The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Central Michigan (Sept. 9/Family Weekend).

Five Big 12 rivals will visit Lawrence, including West Virginia (Sept. 23/Jayhawks for a Cure), Texas Tech (Oct. 7/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Oct. 28/Sunflower Showdown), Baylor (Nov. 4/Salute to Service) and Oklahoma (Nov. 18/Senior Day, Youth Football Day).

Single-game tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from $15-$80, depending on the game and seat location in Memorial Stadium. Season tickets for the seven-game home schedule are also on sale for as low as $110. Pick 3 Flex Pack ticket packages can be purchased for the 2017 season as well. As part of the Pick 3 Flex Pack offer, fans have the chance to pick any three home games on the 2017 schedule for one low price. Select a Tier 1 ticket for any three home games for $180 or a Tier 2 ticket to any three home games for just $150.

For additional information regarding Kansas football tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team by calling 800-34-HAWKS or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office. Tickets can also be purchased via KUTickets.com.