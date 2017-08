TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An overnight stop by Topeka Police leads to the arrest of a suspected car burglar.

Police say 29-year-old Olin D. Ashton II, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Police say officers tried to approach Ashton in the 400 block of SW 33rd Street, when he fled. They say they have recovered property belonging to five separate victims.

If you were the victim of an overnight burglary in the area, you can contact Topeka Police.