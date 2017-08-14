Reckless driver leads police on chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What began as a Topeka police officer trying to pull-over a reckless driver ended in a vehicle and foot chase.

Police say the officer spotted a truck being driven recklessly, around 6:00 p.m., in the 2300 block of SE California. They say the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, with the driver and one passenger, when the driver took off.

The pursuit went north into the Oakland Neighborhood where police say the driver got out of his pick-up truck and took off on foot. , in the 900 block of NE Chester.

Police say the man pulled a gun from his pants and threw it down. He was taken into custody a short time later. Police describe the suspect only as a 37-year-old man.