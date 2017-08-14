Roberts defends keeping Senate filibuster to constituents

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts is defending the Senate filibuster rule amid some unusual backlash from his Republican House colleagues and constituents at a conference of independent oil and gas producers.

But Roberts concedes Republicans may have to do away with it in order to pass their agenda.

The sometimes testy exchanges Monday came at the convention of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins won scattered applause when she called for getting rid of the filibuster, saying Congress is “crippled” right now.

Roberts says Republican control of the Senate can easily flip, noting he has been in the minority more often than he has been in the majority.

Rep. Kevin Yoder reminded people that health care repeal failed even though it only needed 51 votes to pass.