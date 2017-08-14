Sessions says Trump hasn’t apologized for Twitter criticism

MARY CLARE JALONICK, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump took a new swipe at on Monday, July 24, 2017, referring to him in a tweet as “beleaguered” and wondering why Sessions isn’t digging into Hillary Clinton’s alleged contacts with Russia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says President Donald Trump hasn’t apologized for publicly criticizing him on Twitter last month but that “he has a right to scold his Cabinet members if he’s not happy with them.”

Asked on NBC’s “Today Show” if Trump has apologized, Sessions said he had not. He said Trump “was quite frank about his concerns” and had expressed them. Trump repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference, once tweeting that Sessions was “very weak.”

Sessions is meeting with Trump and FBI leaders Monday about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. On CBS’s “This Morning,” Sessions said his relationship with Trump is now “considerably better” and he looks forward to the meeting.

He repeated that he’ll serve as long as Trump wants him.

